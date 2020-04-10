LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was arrested after he stabbed his mother -- and she is not expected to survive the assault.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the home of 32-year-old Abdullah Yarsiah, on Garland Avenue, near South 28th Street, in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Police say they were sent to the home after someone reported a stabbing there. When they arrived, they found a woman covered in blood. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
A witness told police that Yarsiah stabbed the victim. Police say she is his mother. According to the arrest report, hospital staff say she has "a low chance" of surviving her injuries.
Yarsiah was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Yarsiah is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
