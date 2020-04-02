LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stealing a John Deere Gator and leading police on a foot chase on a Louisville golf course.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at Seneca Golf Course just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say they were sent to the golf course after a man reported that 29-year-old Stuart Shader distracted him and stole a John Deere Gator. The victim somehow got the utility vehicle back, but Shader continued to run around on the golf course, according to the arrest report.
Police say they caught up with Shader at the 10th hole, but he refused every order to stop. A foot chase ensued, with police eventually bringing Shader into custody.
He was arrested by Louisville Metro Police and charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police on foot and criminal trespassing.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.