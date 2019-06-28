LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole hundreds of dollars' worth of landscaping from a Louisville nonprofit.
According to an arrest report, 57-year-old Lawrence Gardner was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Police say that on June 16 at about 11 a.m., Gardner pulled up to the Lincoln Foundation at 4322 Bishop Ln., near Gardiner Lane, in a red Ford truck.
While there, he allegedly got out of his truck and pulled several plants out of the ground, placing them in the back of his truck. Police say he also grabbed several bags of mulch.
Surveillance video provided by the Lincoln Foundation appears to show a man load the back of his truck then cover it up with some sort of white sheet.
Gardner is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing.
On its website, the Lincoln Foundation says it's mission is empowering "disadvantaged youth to overcome adversity through education."
Shortly after the theft, the foundation issued a news release blasting the thief.
"It is disheartening to think someone would do something like this," said Marshall Bradley Jr., the organization's president. "This selfish act hurts because these funds could have been better used towards the educational programs we providing for our deserving youth."
Gardner is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
