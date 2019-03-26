LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he stole guns from a juvenile -- guns that had already been stolen from Louisville Metro Police.
According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Devon Henegar stole a Remington A-70 shotgun and an AR-15 from a juvenile on March 15.
Police say those guns were actually the same firearms reported stolen from LMPD earlier this month.
LMPD says three juveniles stole an unmarked LMPD car from an officer's driveway on March 14. That vehicle contained firearms -- including a Remington shotgun and an AR-15 -- as well as a taser.
Police say, Devon Henegar later stole the guns from one of the juveniles after hitting him over the head with a gun.
Investigators believe Henegar was also involved with stealing the officer's car. Police say they have recovered the shotgun and the taser, but not the AR-15.
Henegar appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning and was arraigned on the charge of first-degree burglary. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $75,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court again next month.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.