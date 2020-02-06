LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say no one was hurt after a Louisville man stole a minivan with two children inside.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, at the Speedway at 1005 North Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown.
Police say a driver went inside the store, leaving a 2001 Mazda minivan running in the parking lot. Two children -- ages 5 and 11 -- were inside the vehicle.
While the driver was inside the store, police say 36-year-old Fredrick Ruelas Branham (court and jail records identify him as Frederick Todd Ruelas Jr.) got into the van and drove away with both children still inside.
According to the news release, Ruelas drove a short distance before stopping and ordering both children out of the minivan. The children got out, and Ruelas continued driving northbound on Dixie Highway.
Radcliff Police found the minivan a short time later on KY 313.
Ruelas was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.