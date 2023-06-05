LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was back in federal court on Monday on federal charges with transporting a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
44-year-old Brian Anthony Sauer appeared in court for a preliminary hearing in which his attorney asked for him to be released into his sister's custody for the duration of the trial, which the judge ultimately denied. Sauer's sister wasn't in court.
The case will be going to the grand jury later this month, and Sauer is scheduled to be back in federal court on June 23.
If convicted, Sauer faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to an affidavit signed by an LMPD detective, around midnight on May 8 Sauer was driving on Mellwood Avenue when three teenage girls yelled and flagged him down.
At first, they told him they were between 16 and 18 years old, but as they talked the girls admitted they were 13, 14, and 15 and were runaways.
The document reads that they got in Sauer's truck, smoked marijuana, and then drove to Cox's Park.
Detectives say they identified Sauer's truck on a Metro camera. Police say it was at Cox's Park that Sauer had sex with one of them inside his truck.
Later on, Sauer drove all three girls across the river to a motel in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the affidavit, he rented a room and had sex with all three girls.
They also drove to a nearby Walmart at some point where police say they shoplifted.
The next day, May 9, police say Sauer drove one of the girls back to Kentucky to the University of Louisville's campus, and while there Sauer was pulled over because of a messed up mirror.
Police said Sauer told the girl to give a fake name and she did. The teen then told police they went to a nearby parking lot, smoked marijuana and had sex.
Sauer and the teen went back to Indiana, picked up the two other girls, took them to a trailer park off Cane Run Road and dropped them off at one of their relatives'.
All of these detailed accusations, and Sauer's past history of skipping court hearings, and fleeing police led to the judge telling his attorney there's no comfort Sauer will follow directions if released, so he will stay in jail.
Sauer was silent in court today, but he told a Jefferson County judge two weeks ago that these allegations are totally false.
Related Stories:
Louisville man accused of kidnapping, molesting 3 girls now facing federal charge
Louisville man charged with kidnapping, molesting 3 juveniles who were reported missing
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.