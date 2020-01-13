LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of using a dating app to meet victims so he can steal their property.
Police say 28-year-old Mathew Johnson was already in jail on charges of burglary when police determined that he was found with property that had been reported stolen.
When confronted, Johnson allegedly admitted to stealing the property as part of a "scam." Police say he told them he would use a dating app to arrange dates with people. While on the dates, he said he would steal property from the victims, which he would then trade for housing.
Police say Johnson claimed one of the victims "gave" him a cell phone worth $925, but said he no longer had it because it was stolen from him.
It's not clear how many victims were affected by Johnson's alleged scam.
Johnson was charged with theft in connection with that incident. He was already charged with two counts of burglary, receipt of stolen property and driving without a license.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
