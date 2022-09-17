LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sing a verse with 3-year-old Mabelle Holmes and her family and you can't do anything but smile. Talk with 22-year-old Phil Mason for just five minutes and you've made an instant friend.
Pictures of the two Louisvillians were broadcast Saturday all over Times Square to bring awareness about Down syndrome. Mabelle is seen showing off her love of art, and Phil is wearing his favorite T-shit that reads "Just Down Right Awesome."
Their images joined those of children, teens and adults from all 50 states a moment that made for some very proud parents.
"It meant everything to me, because I like to share him with the world," said Ursula Mason, Phil's mother. "He loves everybody."
After all, having a child with Down syndrome isn't easy.
"That extra chromosome is just kind of like a speed bump," said Anna Holmes, Maybelle's mother. "Maybelle just has to work really hard to get over that speed bump."
The goal of putting all those faces in Times Square is to remind us all that we are not so different. People with Down syndrome want the same things we all do: to feel accepted, to feel valued.
"We just want her to feel included," said Nick Holmes, Mabelle's father.
"We don't want to put any limits on them," Ursula Mason added. "They are really just like everybody else."
If you've ever met anyone with Down syndrome you know that they are special for all the right reasons.
"They love purely," Ursula Mason said.
On Saturday, Oct. 1 Down Syndrome of Louisville will host its annual Kindness Warrior Walk at Waterfront park. Proceeds from the event go to supporting local families. Click here for more information.
