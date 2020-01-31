LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday evening after his 2-year-old son was spotted wandering the streets alone.
According to court documents, police were contacted by someone who found the child walking in the 3700 block of Powell Avenue, off Berry Boulevard, near Jacob Elementary School. Police say the boy was shivering, and appeared to be "cold and in distress," with bright red skin that was "cold to the touch."
Another witness who recognized the boy led police to his father -- 29-year-old Devin Mohr. Police say Mohr told officers he had been working in an unattached garage while his son was in the house under a neighbor's care. However, police say the neighbor was not present when the boy opened the front door and began walking away.
The arrest report states Mohr "was very unconcerned for the safety and well being for the child and was very uncooperative with officers." Police called the boy's mother, who showed up to take custody. According to the arrest report, she was also "very unconcerned and unwilling to cooperate."
Officers notified Child Protective Services and arrested Mohr. He is facing charges of wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of the minor.
