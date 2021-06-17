LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-month-old is fighting for his or her life at a downtown hospital after authorities said the child was severely beaten by a Louisville man.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Martesse Irving was arrested early Thursday morning.
Police said the incident took place on June 6.
According to an arrest warrant, the 14-month-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with severe head trauma. Police said the child suffered bruising across the forehead and both ears as well as bleeding behind the brain and both retinas.
At the time the child was hospitalized, the 14-month-old was suffering from seizures and had to be intubated, meaning that the victim is unable to breathe without medical assistance.
A pediatric protection specialist determined that the injuries were caused by physical abuse. Police said they determined that Irving, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was the only person providing care for the child when the injuries took place.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
The current condition of the child is not known.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.