LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-month-old is fighting for his life at a downtown hospital after authorities said he was severely beaten by a Louisville man.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Martesse Irving was arrested early Thursday morning.
Police said the incident took place on June 6.
According to an arrest warrant, the 14-month-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with severe injuries.
A pediatric protection specialist determined that his injuries were caused by physical abuse. Police said they determined that Irving, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was the only person providing care for the child when the injuries took place.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
As of Thursday afternoon, police say the child was in critical condition and on a ventilator.
