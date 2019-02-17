LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father was arrested this weekend after police say he sent photos of his 3-year-old twin daughters engaged in a sexual act to an undercover officer.
Police arrested Thomas Cannon, 40, at his home on Friday after an online child exploitation investigation by LMPD's Internet Crimes Against Children unit and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.
While chatting online, Cannon allegedly sent seven images of child porn to an undercover detective, including three images portraying his 3-year-old twin daughters in a sexual performance, according to an arrest report.
The arrest report also says he admitted to the undercover officer that he engaged in sexual contact with his daughters.
Cannon was arrested and charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He's being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in court for the first time Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.