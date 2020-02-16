LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville man was arrested Saturday night after trying to rob the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on Bardstown Road, where two off-duty police officers were dining.
According to his arrest report, Justin Carter, 30, wore a mask and was armed with a handgun when he entered the fried chicken restaurant at 1250 Bardstown Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. He brandished the handgun at employees and demanded cash from the business.
That's where two off-duty officers with Elizabethtown Police come in. According to Carter's arrest report, the officers were inside Raising Cane's when the Louisville man tried to rob the restaurant. The officers confronted Carter, who dropped his gun and ran. The officers chased Carter out of the store on foot and caught up to him around Beechwood Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Carter, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property. Police determined the gun Carter used was stolen from the Jeffersontown Police Department, according to his arrest report.
