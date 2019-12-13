LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of an employee of a Thorntons in Prospect.
Oldham County Police said Quintin Mitchell, of Louisville, was identified by detectives as the second suspect in the case, which led to the death of Ralph Shain on Nov. 28. Mitchell was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers in the 1900 block of Crums Lane, the same location as the arrest of Terry Larue, Mitchell's father, who was arrested in the case Monday.
On Nov. 28, police said two men hit Shain with a van on Nov. 28 after shoplifting from the Thorntons at 13302 W. state Route 42. Shain suffered what police called "lower body injuries" and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said Larue drove the vehicle that hit Shain. Larue was arrested on preliminary charges of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid, though Oldham County Police said more charges are pending. Mitchell is just charged with second-degree robbery.
Mitchell was also arrested back in 2017 when police said he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.
