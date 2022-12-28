LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is expected in court Wednesday morning after reportedly dragging a police officer during a traffic stop.
LMPD said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
Police said officers were responding to the suspicion of a stolen vehicle involved in a domestic incident when the driver sped off, dragging the officer and causing him to fall down.
An arrest citation said the driver, Casey Burk, 56, intentionally hit a marked cruiser with two officers inside and ended the short chase.
The citation also said while officers were attempting to take Burk into custody, Burk prevented the arrest by trying to drink an open alcoholic beverage.
More alcohol was found in the stolen car, as well as two glass pipes for consumption of methamphetamine and a small clear baggie with remnants of crystal shards.
A separate arrest citation says before the incident, Burk broke into a woman's home armed with a hammer. It says he threatened to "bash her head in" and forced her into her vehicle. He told her to drive to a nearby liquor store and go through the drive-thru to buy him alcohol and cigarettes. After that, the two drove back to her home where she saw a neighbor and escaped the car screaming for help. That's when Burk took off in her car.
Police say this was a domestic situation and Burk violated a previously filed EPO that the victim had on him.
Burk faces a long list of charges including assault of police officers, fleeing police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, kidnapping and burglary.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.