LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man drove his car through a local post office, crushing another man against the building and sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to court documents, the incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at the U.S. Post Office on Jefferson Boulevard, near the Jefferson Mall.
Louisville Metro Police said 36-year-old Antonio Yudier walked up to a man's truck in the post office parking lot, pulled the man out and started to attack him.
They scuffled in the parking lot, according to police, and then Yudier got into his own grey Acura and rammed the man's truck, while two other people were still inside.
When the man started running toward the post office, police say Yudier drove his Acura at the man, driving into the post office wall and "crushing" the man into the building.
The man was seriously injured and transported to UofL Hospital as a result.
Yudier was arrested and charged with first-degree Assault, first-degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
A video submitted to WDRB Media by Antonio Zambrano, a viewer, appears to show the car projecting out of the front of the building, with several first responders struggling with someone or something on the ground.
The condition of the victim is not known.
This story may be updated.
