Antonio Yudier, accused of driving vehicle through the U.S. Post Office branch near Jefferson Mall and seriously injuring one person on Feb. 13, 2022. (Mugshot courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections; Background image courtesy of Antonio Zambrano)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man drove his car through a local post office, crushing another man against the building and sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, the incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at the U.S. Post Office on Jefferson Boulevard, near the Jefferson Mall. 

Louisville Metro Police said 36-year-old Antonio Yudier walked up to a man's truck in the post office parking lot, pulled the man out and started to attack him.

Feb. 13, 2022 scene after car driven through front of post office near Jefferson Mall, injuring one person. (Source: Antonio Zambrano)

They scuffled in the parking lot, according to police, and then Yudier got into his own grey Acura and rammed the man's truck, while two other people were still inside.

When the man started running toward the post office, police say Yudier drove his Acura at the man, driving into the post office wall and "crushing" the man into the building. 

The man was seriously injured and transported to UofL Hospital as a result.

Yudier was arrested and charged with first-degree Assault, first-degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Antonio Yudier (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

A video submitted to WDRB Media by Antonio Zambrano, a viewer, appears to show the car projecting out of the front of the building, with several first responders struggling with someone or something on the ground.

The condition of the victim is not known.

This story may be updated.

