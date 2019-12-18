LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police just arrested a 55-year-old Louisville man who they believe got a teenager pregnant.
Investigators said Shawn Rogers took the 13-year-old to Bel-Air Mote on US 31 in Clarksville, Indiana.
Police said Rogers had sex with the girl between three and 20 times from May to August. The teen told police Rogers is the only person that could be the father of her child.
There was a warrant out for his arrest, but Louisville Metro Police just picked him up. Rogers is currently locked up at Metro Corrections.
