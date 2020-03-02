LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is arrested for kidnapping and assaulting the mother of his child months after it reportedly happened.
Dylan Hardin, 22, was arrested Friday.
Police say he got into an argument last May with the victim while driving down the road. When Hardin reportedly strangled her at a gas station on Cane Run Road, the victim was able to grab her gun.
She escaped and threw the gun at the vehicle next to them and yelled for help, but Hardin was able to pull her back into the vehicle. He reportedly strangled her several more times before they got to his grandparent's house.
The victim said he stole her phone and cash before leaving.
