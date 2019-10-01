LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a woman.
Jaynard Owens, age 38, was taken into custody Sunday morning. In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on charges of manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while under influence of intoxicants and being a persistent felony offender.
The charges stem from an Aug. 24, 2018 crash that resulted in the death of Lashara McElroy. That crash took place at about 3 a.m. on South Clay Street at East Gray Street. That's where police say a car veered off the road and hit a utility pole. Owens, the driver, was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.
McElroy was also in the car and was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Police say neither person was wearing a seat belt.
Owens is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
