LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon.
The shooting took place in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, near Berry Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say Griffey was captured on surveillance video pointing a gun at 32-year-old Richard Bell and demanding drugs, before shooting Bell in the head.
When police arrived, they rushed Bell to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He died days later, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Griffey's arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday. He's charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
Bell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
