LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man wanted in connection with a 2018 overdose death has been captured.
Police say with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the DEA, authorities were able to arrest Eric Carson on Monday.
Officials posted about Carson's arrest Tuesday morning on LMPD's official Facebook page.
Carson was accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to a person who overdosed and died in April of 2018.
Carson was indicted in October.
When officers later searched Carson's apartment in Middletown, they found about a kilogram of heroin, fentanyl and cash.
Carson was indicted on drug trafficking charges, but never showed up for court.
He's facing state and federal charges.
