LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrest a Louisville man after they say he held a gun to a juvenile's head and filmed it.
Last week, Marcellaus Malone, 22, threatened to kill the juvenile on video, police say.
Malone's arrest report says the video showed him holding a pistol to the back of the juvenile's head, saying "I will kill you, I will literally kill you."
The video was sent to a South Oldham school resource officer and then forwarded to police.
Officers say Malone admitted to putting the gun to the juvenile's head, but said he didn't have any intentions of hurting him.
He's charged with wanton endangerment and is being held at the Oldham County Jail.
