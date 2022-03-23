LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested more than a year after a woman was found dead in the back yard of a home in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Kevin Roberts is charged with murder and first-degree sodomy.
Police say on Feb. 2, 2021, 41-year-old Bridgette Brown's nude body was found in the back yard of a home near the intersection of South 32nd Street and Virginia Avenue. According to court documents, the results of an autopsy showed the cause of death to be manual strangulation.
As part of the ensuing investigation, police executed several search warrants to obtain electronic data that led officers to Roberts. Police say they obtained video recorded on Roberts' cell phone showing Brown naked in the passenger seat in Roberts' truck.
According to court documents, Roberts admitted to trying to perform sex acts on Brown while she was "physically incapacitated." He allegedly told officers she was unresponsive, so he pulled her out of his truck and left her at the Virginia Avenue scene, where she was later found by police.
When shown an image of the crime scene, Roberts admitted that was how he left her, police say.
Roberts was arrested by Louisville Metro Police at his home just before 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2022. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
