LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested almost two years after he murdered two victims.
According to an arrest report, it happened on Dec. 26, 2017 at about 6 p.m.
That's when Police say 35-year-old Larry Sauer murdered Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy.
According to the arrest report, McCoy's body was found the next morning in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts at 4700 Strawberry Lane, near East Woodlawn Avenue.
Gamez's body was never found. In the months following disappearance, his family offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.
Police say they were able to tie Sauer to the murders using search warrants, witness statements, phone records and video recordings. As a result of the investigation, police say they found "several items of evidentiary value" pointing to Sauer's involvement in both murders just before the bodies were moved.
The arrest report does not elaborate on the nature of the evidence.
Sauer was arrested late Thursday night and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. He's expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.
