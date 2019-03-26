LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say they found several files containing child pornography on his electronic devices.
According to an arrest report, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children unit was conducting an undercover investigation when officials spotted illegal activity that they tracked to a device.
That device was traced to the home of 41-year-old Kevin Davis.
Police say when they executed a search warrant at Davis' home, they found examples of child pornography on Davis' electronic devices.
Davis was arrested by LMPD just before noon Tuesday. He's charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
