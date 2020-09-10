LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they found meth and drug paraphernalia after they stopped a Louisville man who was driving a stolen car.
Ralph Lax, 38, was arrested on Interstate 65 by Hillview Police as he was heading towards Louisville.
Police said they stopped Lax after a license plate check indicated the car he was driving had been stolen.
Officers searched the vehicle and said they found meth, needles and other drug paraphernalia.
They took Lax to the Bullitt County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.