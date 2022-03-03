LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several felony drug charges after he was pulled over for speeding in southern Indiana Wednesday morning.
An Indiana State Trooper stopped 26-year-old Cornelius Langston for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-64 near the Georgetown exit in Floyd County shortly a little after 11 a.m. according to a news release.
While speaking with Langston, the trooper noticed a Glock 9mm handgun in plain sight. The trooper then determined that Langston did not have a permit for the gun, and was also in possession of marijuana.
Langston was arrested on the firearms violation and taken to the Floyd County Jail. As he was being booked, officers found approximately 12 grams of Fentanyl and seven grams of methamphetamine that Langston tried to conceal. He was also carrying $3,000 in cash.
Langston is facing several felony drug charges, including: dealing narcotics and meth, possession of narcotics, and possession of meth. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possessing a handgun without a license.
