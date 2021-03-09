LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man who bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at a gas station on Bardstown Road has come forward to claim his prize.
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the big winner doesn't want to be identified. But he says he is exhausted from all of the excitement after finding out his ticket matched the first five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, from the March 5 drawing.
He says he found out the next morning when he checked the Kentucky Lottery's website. "My mouth probably dropped open," he said after realizing his five numbers matched the winning numbers drawn.
The $8 Mega Millions ticket he purchased had four sets of quick pick numbers on it, and it was the third set of numbers (line C) that won him the game's second prize. Even though he had already checked online, he took the ticket to a store to check it, and got the confirmation he was hoping for.
"I was kind of in shock," he told lottery officials. "I can say I went to work in a good mood."
On Monday his mood improved even more, when he received a check for $710,000, after taxes. He told lottery officials with being in his early 50s, the winnings will help prepare him for retirement. "It's a nice little cushion," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Bardstown Road, near Assumption High School. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. Lottery officials say players should immediately sign the back of winning tickets.
