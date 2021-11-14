LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A happy birthday 106 times over for a Louisville man on Sunday.
There was a celebration held for Don Robinson, who turned 106. Family and friends gathered at 80/20 at Kaelin's Restaurant on Newburg Road.
Johnson's family said he has lived in the same house for decades and has been retired for more than 40 years. He joined the party virtually from his hospital room.
His granddaughters said despite his age, he has a firm grip on everything with current events and technology. Guests spoke to Robinson via Facetime while sharing memories.
"He is the most knowledgeable person in the room about politics," granddaughter Katie Debore said. "Always, every time, I asked him one time if he was ever going to get a new car and he said 'no, because this one knows its was to the liquor store and back.'"
His granddaughters say Johnson is a big fan of YouTube and playing poker.
