LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old Louisville man was arrested Tuesday, days after his 4-month-old son was brought to Norton Children's Hospital with severe head injuries.
According to court documents, when the boy arrived at the hospital around 7 a.m. on Dec. 12, he had a low body temperature, was unresponsive and having seizures. After further evaluation, the pediatric team found other injuries "consistent with severe abusive head trauma."
Police also said in the arrest report that the injuries inflicted on the child are "consistent with wanton disregard for human life."
The boy's father, 32-year-old William Osborne, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Police say he gave a statement saying he was the only person caring for the boy when the injuries occurred.
Osborne is charged with first degree criminal abuse and assault. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.