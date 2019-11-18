LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he plunged through a bathroom ceiling into an occupied stall, in a JCPS bus compound last Friday.
According to court documents, officers were sent to the Jacob Bus Compound on Parthenia Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 to investigate after staff members reported seeing an individual they didn't recognize on the property.
An employee told police he saw the suspect -- identified as 43-year-old Willie Turner -- walking through the compound's parking lot and between buildings. Other staff reported seeing the suspect inside a garage where buses are worked on. About 90 minutes later, workers reported hearing "loud noises coming from the bathroom ceiling."
After that, police say Turner forced himself through the ceiling into a bathroom stall, "on top of a stall of a woman using the restroom."
Police say Turner caused at least $1,000 in damage to the bathroom ceiling, light fixture and stall.
When questioned, Turner told police he was trying to get away from people who were chasing him, and climbed into the ceiling after he said someone followed him into the building. Police and witnesses say Turner was the only unauthorized person on the school bus compound that day.
Turner is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.