LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he stabbed his stepfather in the head and back when a family dispute escalated to violence.
Justin Flener, 30, was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault and criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening in connection to an incident that took place Friday at a home on Sherry Road, near the Fairgrounds and University of Louisville.
According to Flener's arrest report, the 30-year-old was upset with his stepbrother and began destroying things inside the house. He also tipped over a motorcycle outside the house before reentering the home to continue the altercation.
Flener's stepfather entered the house and attempted to walk around his bickering son and stepson. Police said that's when Flener "came after him and stabbed him the back" with a knife.
" ... (the victim) was running down the porch and looked up and that was when the suspect stabbed him in the head several times," Flener's arrest report said.
After stabbing his stepfather, Flener then exited the house and used a metal pipe to damage two vehicles and break a window of the home. He fled the scene, but police found and arrested him at 11:03 p.m., according to the arrest report.
Flener's stepfather was transported to University Hospital, where police said he was treated for stab wounds to the left side of his head, the top of his head and his upper left back.
Police said Flener, who is being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond, refused to speak to a detective but said "he was going to fix the problem by killing" his stepfather.
Flener is expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.