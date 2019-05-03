LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside the Wayside Christian Mission Thursday morning.
According to the arrest report, 28-year-old Dwayne Whidby was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting that happened around 11 a.m. under an overpass in the 400 block of Jefferson Street near Preston Street.
Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot several times. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say Whidby was caught on surveillance video taking items from the murder scene, hampering investigators' efforts.
Whidby is charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.
