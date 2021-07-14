LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl and her father in 2020 has been released after posting a $300,000 bond.
Kevon Lawless is one of two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, last August in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million last October, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 days after his arraignment, and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid.
Lawless posted the bond on July 10. He is expected back in court in April 2021.
In 2015, Lawless was charged with attempted murder after he shot a victim several times and ran away. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office may seek the death penalty in this case.
