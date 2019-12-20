LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the Bashford Manor neighborhood in early December.
Police say the victim flagged down a police officer at the intersection of Huron Drive and Bashford Manor Lane just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 5. He had been stabbed several times, and was taken to University Hospital where he died the next day from his injuries.
Police say a witness told investigators they saw 27-year-old Steven Probst Jr. stab the victim, who had been living in Probst's garage. According to court documents, surveillance video shows the victim leaving the garage about five minutes before he flagged down police.
Probst was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 and booked into Metro Corrections on one count of murder.
