LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody days after police say he set a fire at an apartment building in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.
According to court documents, 46-year-old Donald Adams was arrested on Wednesday, just after 8 p.m., by Louisville Metro arson investigators.
The apartment fire took place on Friday, Feb. 25, just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way, near the intersection of Berry Boulevard and 7th Street Road. Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the two-story apartment building.
According to an arrest report, some residents were forced to jump out of a second floor window to escape the flames. Investigators said one of the residents was seriously injured.
At the scene, Major Cooper said two people were taken to the hospital before firefighters arrived.
It took almost 30 firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Adams admitted to setting the building on fire, according to arson investigators. The arrest report does not provide a motive. He was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.
Adams remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
