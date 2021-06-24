LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times while riding on his motorcycle earlier this month.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Monday, June 14, near the intersection of Ilex Avenue and Shasta Trail in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
Police said the man was riding his motorcycle near the intersection when 30-year-old Christopher Salmon and his accomplices opened fire on the motorcyclist.
The man was shot at least six times, according to the arrest report, and his injuries are life-threatening. Police said he was shot in his neck, chest, both arms and his abdomen.
He was found in a ditch, near his motorcycle, according to police.
Court documents state that, if the victim survives, he may be permanently paralyzed from the chest down.
Police said they collected seven shell casings from the scene.
Salmon and his accomplices knew the victim, according to court documents, and the victim was able to identify Salmon as one of the shooters.
A warrant was issued for Salmon's arrest, and he was taken into custody on Thursday. He's charged with attempted murder.
Salmon is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
