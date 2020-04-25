Louisville man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer after speeding off from a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Police say 31-year-old Jonathan Mooney shot at an LMPD officer during a pursuit.
Police say the vehicle and the gun were stolen.
It happened Saturday on Dixie Highway around 1 a.m.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchel says an officer saw Mooney commit a "moving traffic violation" and tried to stop him.
According to Mitchell, the officer started the chase on Dixie Highway at Greenwood Road when Mooney sped away.
Mitchell says Mooney fired shots at the officer near the Gene Snyder before leading the chase into Bullitt County.
Police say Mooney crashed near Highway 61 and ran before being caught by officers.
Mooney is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and several other felonies.
