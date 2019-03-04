LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — LMPD says a dangerous criminal is now in jail after a weekend arrest.
Lomac Jeter is charged with domestic violence, kidnapping and terroristic threatening, among other charges.
Court documents allege Jeter locked a woman in a bathroom where he beat and choked her and threatened to throw acid on her face. A second victim claims Jeter beat and choked her in a car and threatened to kill her.
Police say he was also found with meth, marijuana and a gun when he arrested.
