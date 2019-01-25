LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing child pornography charges after police say sexual images of children as young as 4-years-old were found on his computer.
Louisville Metro Police say they assisted the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force as they executed a search warrant at the home of 33-year-old Timothy Watkins Thursday night.
Police allegedly found six child pornography images on his computer. The nude images involved girls between the ages of 4 and 6-years-old, who were seen in sexual situations.
Police say Watkins admitted to having the images on his computer.
He was arrested by Louisville Metro Police and charged with six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
