LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man accused of shooting and killing his father with a crossbow and seriously injuring his sister with a frying pan appeared in court Friday morning.
Gerald Beavers, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree assault. He showed little emotion as a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a judge placed a $500,000 bond.
It started around 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. That's when police were sent to Petty Jay Court, in a subdivision just east of the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Manner Dale Drive. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Beavers shot his father with a crossbow. Beavers' sister was assaulted with a frying pan.
And according to Beavers' arrest report, "he then strangled his sister to make her pass out so he could reload his crossbow and kill her." Police say her injuries were serious, but she is expected to survive.
While the Jefferson County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the victim, a statement from USA Cares identified him as Beavers, an U.S. Army veteran, who worked there as the director of career transition.
“Not only was Gerry an employee of USA Cares, he was also a lifelong friend. We went to school together, served in the Army together, and worked at several organizations together," President and CEO of USA Cares, Trace Chesser, said in a statement to WDRB News. "Right before he joined USA Cares, he expressed to me that working with veterans and being able to create positive change in their lives was truly a dream job for him. I am thankful that he had the opportunity to do exactly that, and he will be missed dearly by all of us at USA Cares and by those who were blessed to know him.”
Southeast Christian Church, of which Gerry Beavers was a member, released a statement Friday:
"The Southeast Family is saddened by the tragic passing of Gerry Beavers. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Beavers’ Family and those impacted by this loss."
Police spent several hours looking for Gerald Beavers on Thursday, believing he was a "danger to the community" and may have been headed for North Carolina. But late Thursday afternoon, he was arrested in the Buechel area.
An automatic not guilty plea was entered on Beavers' behalf. He told the judg he is unemployed and had no plans to hire an attorney. Bond was set at $500,000.
Beavers is expected back in court Oct. 28.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.