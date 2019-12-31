LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder after police say he drove drunk before he was involved in a fatal head-on collision in the Algonquin neighborhood over the weekend.
According to a police report, it happened Saturday, Dec. 28, just after 6 p.m., on South Seventh Street near Jordan Avenue.
Police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane, when it crashed into another vehicle driven by 43-year-old Joseph Luckett.
First responders performed CPR on the driver of the first vehicle, but the driver died at the scene.
Luckett was extracted from his vehicle and taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they smelled alcohol when Luckett was put in the ambulance, and University Hospital employees also smelled alcohol.
Luckett is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure of an owner of a motor vehicle to maintain required insurance.
Lucklett is expected in court after he is released from the hospital.
