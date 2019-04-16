NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Jennings Count, Ind.
Deputies responded to Squires Lakes Boulevard in North Vernon on Monday night to find Donovan Booker, 23, who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Jennings County officials contacted LMPD for help. Officers searched a home in Louisville on Tuesday and arrested the three suspects, including the alleged shooter, Stephan Moore. He is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Police also want to talk to a fourth person.
