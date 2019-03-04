LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say raped and assaulted a female victim.
Dwight Taylor, 35, was arrested on Friday, March 1.
According to a police report, on Feb. 16, Taylor got into a physical altercation with the victim.
Authorities say the victim and Taylor had met earlier in the evening.
Police say Taylor and the victim went inside the victim's home but Taylor hit the victim in the face after he came out of the bathroom, according to investigators.
Officials say Taylor then pushed the victim down on a bed and choked her with both hands, which restricted the victim's airflow.
According to police, Taylor then raped the victim. After raping the victim, police say he choked the victim until she lost consciousness. When the victim woke up, Taylor was running away.
Investigators say the victim was taken to Norton's Suburban Hospital for treatment.
Taylor is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
