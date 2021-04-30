LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he shot a man and held several people at gunpoint earlier this month, just so he could steal the man's $1,400 in stimulus money.
According to court documents, it happened on April 9. Those documents do not provide the location of the crime, other than it happened in Jefferson County.
Police say 23-year-old Da'Montez Daniel-Hutchings learned that the victim had recently cashed his $1,400 stimulus check at Kroger.
Daniel-Hutchings was an acquaintance of the victim. Police say he showed up at the man's home, pointed a gun at him and demanded the $1,400.
The victim then ran from his home, and police say Daniel-Hutchings followed him outside and fired several shots at him, hitting him once in the hip.
Daniel-Hutchings then fled, and the victim ran back inside his home and locked the door.
But police say Daniel-Hutchings wasn't done, and returned to the home, firing a shot through the door and breaking the glass. He then forced his way into the home, according to court documents, and demanded that the man turn over the money.
Police say the man was inside the home with his girlfriend and three children.
Daniel-Hutchings pointed the gun at everyone, according to court documents, and when he learned that the man had given the money to his girlfriend, he reached into her bra and took the cash. He then ran away, according to police.
Police say the victims filed a report and the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A warrant was issued for Daniel-Hutchings' arrest and he was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday morning. He's charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
During his initial court appearance before a judge Friday morning, a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Rob Eggert, Daniel-Hutchings' defense attorney, requested that the judge lower his bond.
"We believe, one, not only is he presumed innocent, but I believe he will be exonerated," Eggert said. "Two, he’ll lose his job if he remains in custody. Three, he can do home incarceration. Four, he can post a significant bond."
The judge kept the bond at $100,000 cash.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
