LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges, after allegedly threatening on social media to carry out a mass shooting.
According to the arrest report, an anonymous tip led police to 22-year-old James Dylan Grimes.
He's accused of posting on Facebook that he was "going to murder 9,000 kiddies." He also questioned the amount of explosives need to blow up a school. According to police, Grimes said he was inspired by the "NZ Shawter," which police say is a reference to the mass shooting in New Zealand last week.
Louisville Metro Police say Grimes was taken into custody on Friday, after the legal team at Facebook confirmed the post had been sent from his account. He is charged with terroristic threatening, and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.
In a release, LMPD says it takes "all threats to schools, public buildings, events, and individuals seriously." The department asks the public to remain vigilant to make sure the community is safe.
Anyone who sees an immediate threat or incident should call 911. Reports of suspicious activity can be made anonymously to the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
