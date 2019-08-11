LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Friday after police said he tried to stab a woman with a large kitchen knife during a fight and then threatened to kill a Louisville Metro Police officer once in custody.
According to an arrest report, James M. Settle, 55, was charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening in connection to an incident that took place at an apartment in the 800 block of South 6th Street.
Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Friday on report of a man pulling a knife on a woman. At the scene, police talked with the woman, who said she got into a verbal altercation with the Settle when she returned to her apartment.
Fearing Settle was going to assault her when he made an advance, the woman told police she pulled out her "stun gun" and asked him to step back. Police said that's when the Settle went back into his apartment and returned outside with a large kitchen knife and tried to stab the woman.
Settle reportedly left the scene before officers arrived. Police finally located and arrested him upon a second trip back to the scene around 1:10 p.m. that day.
After being read his Miranda rights, Settle admitted to attempting to stab the woman and took officers inside his apartment to show them the knife, police said.
Settle then complained of chest pain and was transported to University Hospital. While at the hospital, Settle reportedly "stated several times that he was going to get a gun and murder" an LMPD officer.
Police said Settle at one point sat up screaming, "You're gonna take an AK-47 to the vest mother******."
Settle is set to be arraigned Monday morning.
