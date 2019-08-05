LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been convicted of seeking to engage a minor in sex acts.
According to a release issued Monday from the Office of the Attorney General, 54-year-old Wayne Martin Wilson was convicted "on one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities."
Wilson was arrested by officers in Nov. 2016, when authorities say he traveled to Shelby County to meet an undercover officer who had been posing as a minor online.
Before the meeting, authorities say Wilson communicated with the undercover officer for more than a week through the internet. During a conversation, authorities say Wilson said he intended to have sex with the supposed minor. Wilson also brought condoms and a prepaid cell phone to the meeting, according to officials.
Wilson was found guilty during a bench trial after several hours of testimony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21. He could receive up to five years in prison, in addition to sex offender registration and treatment while incarcerated.
Wilson was one of five men arrested after a two-day undercover "Operation Shielded Child" sting that took place in 2016.
Authorities say in April, a Louisville man who has two pending cases connected to seeking sex with a minor online, was indicted on 39 more felony charges. His name was not released. That investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
