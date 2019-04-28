LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died after he was hit by a pick-up truck in Oldham County.
According to Oldham County Police, on Saturday shortly before 11 p.m., Oldham County Police received a report about a pedestrian-involved collision that happened on KY 146.
Police say just before the man was hit, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call about someone walking along KY 146. Officials say the area is an unlit rural road.
Before officers were able to get to the scene, another call came in saying that the man had been hit.
Police say the victim was 23-year-old Austin Hanna. He was walking west along the roadway when he was hit by a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up. The truck was also headed west and was being driven by a juvenile, according to authorities.
Officials say Hanna stepped into the road and entered the truck's path before he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.
Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.