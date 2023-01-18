LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12.
Police said Roach was hit by a passenger vehicle around 9 p.m. The vehicle and driver remained on scene after the crash.
Roach was taken by EMS to University Hospital, but died two days later at the hospital.
